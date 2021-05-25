The unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures and in the chaos, one can always find opportunities to step up and contribute to the fight for humanity. In view of this, pharmaceutical company Cipla continues to be at the forefront of Covid care. The drug major company has come up with a real-time Covid-19 testing kit to address the current testing services and capacity issues in the country.

Named 'ViraGen', the real-time detection kit has been approved by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and it is based on multiplex PCR technology. Launched on 20th May, the testing kit will be available in the market from 25th May, as per the company.

ViraGen is Cipla's third Covid-19 testing kit to the nation as in the past it has partnerships for antibody detection kits and antigen test kits. 'CIPtest', a rapid antigen test kit was launched in December last year. COVID-19 Vaccine Can Cause Infertility in Men and Women? PIB Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Message.

'ViraGen: Identifying & Detecting SARS CoV-2 N Gene

ViraGen is based on multiplex PCR technology which helps in detecting and identifying SARS-COV-2 Gene, the virus behind Covid-19. “It helps to identify and detect SARS CoV-2 N Gene and ORF Lab Gene with the sensitivity of 98.6% and the specificity of 98.8% as compared to a standard ICMR test,” according to Cipla. The RT-PCR test kit is used for the qualitative detection of Covid-19, is manufactured in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems.

Understanding Multiplex Polymerase Chain Reaction Principles

Multiplex PCR is the simultaneous detection of multiple targets in a single reaction; where two or more primer sets are designed for amplification of different targets. Using this technique, more than one target sequence in a clinical specimen can be amplified in a single tube. As an extension to the practical use of PCR, this technique can save time and effort. India’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 2-Lakh Mark, Lowest Since April 14.

There are various medical terms used in the pandemic, the RT-PCR test is the most prominent word. During the RT-PCR test, RNA is extracted from the swab collected from the patient which is converted into DNA, which is then amplified. Amplification simply refers to the process of creating multiple copies of the genetic material, which in this case is, DNA. This improves the capacity of the test to detect the presence of viruses or infections.

In the fight against Covid-19, Cipla has been working relentlessly to ensure accessibility to treatments by following the core purpose of ‘Caring for Life’. This step will facilitate the health infrastructure of the nation in crucial times like now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2021 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).