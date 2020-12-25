Lucknow, December 25: The entire world raves about the work of artisans of Baba Vishwanath's Kashi, a place famous for its heritage and spirituality. Even the foreign tourists seem completely smitten by the designer clothes made here. The special costumes of Varanasi attract all, irrespective of their taste in fashion. Silk dresses made in Varanasi are also the first choice of famous dress designers.

To promote 'Vocal for Local' and 'One District One Product' (ODOP) campaigns, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged the state residents to buy these products and gift their friends and families on festivals which they will relish for years to come. In this regard, on the occasion of Christmas, people from other countries made a lot of purchases and gifted 'Desi' products to their loved ones.

It is to be mentioned that for the last 15 years priests from Rome, Greece, and America, on the occasion of Christmas wear designer gowns that have been prepared in Varanasi.

In the Adampur area of ​​Varanasi, weaver Syed Hussain and other artisans have been preparing special gowns for the priests. These gowns are made from zardozi, brocades, lambda materials, and hats made from silk.

It is to be mentioned that in 2005 when Syed Hussain went to Greece and Rome to organise a clothing exhibition, he showed some unique designs to the designers after which they suggested some changes to the old costumes and ordered Hussain to prepare the costumes. Since then, the clergies have been wearing only garments made from Kashi's zardozi.

The gowns and hats are made by the hands of artisans in Varanasi. The artisans start getting orders for these costumes a year before Christmas from abroad. These designer costumes, prepared by craftsmen are shipped to Rome, Greece, and America.

It is worth mentioning that this suggestion of UP CM Yogi Adityanath has not only increased the influx of Varanasi artisans but has also become an inspiration for other craftmen.