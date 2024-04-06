Kolkata, April 6: In a shocking incident in West Bengal, a man accused of practising black magic was allegedly found hanging after being assaulted in Malda's Chanchal. The deceased was identified as Jaydeb Burman. After the incident, Burman's family alleged that he was killed and his body was hung from a tree.

The incident occurred after a girl fell ill on Match 26 in Bhagabanpur village. According to a report in the Times of India, the girl's family alleged that 60-year-old Burman was responsible for her ill health. Post this, on March 28, a kangaroo court concluded that Burman had cast a spell on the girl. West Bengal Shocker: Two Held for Sexual Assault of Woman During Evening Drive.

After the court's decision, Burman was allegedly assaulted and was also forced to eat human excreta. However, the police took no action against those who assaulted Burman. On Wednesday night, April 3, Burman went missing after a few villagers allegedly came to his home and took him away.

The next day in the morning, Burman's body was found hanging from a tree in Malda's Malda's Chanchal. After his death, the police registered a complaint against ten villagers of Bhagabanpur. The police arrived at the spot and sent Burman's body for postmortem. West Bengal Shocker: TMC Leader Dies After Being Shot From Point Blank Range in Ashoknagar.

In a separate incident, a 50-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a goods vehicle when she was trying to cross the Bosepukur crossing on the Rashbehari connector. The accident took place around 11.45 am on Friday, April 5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2024 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).