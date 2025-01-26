During the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi today, January 26, Jharkhand's tableau showcased the state's rich legacy of heritage and progress. Notably, the tableau of Jharkhand also included the bust of the late industrialist Ratan Tata, to whom the state paid its tribute. Multiple videos and photos showing Rata Tata featuring in Jharkhand's tableau at the Republic Day parade have also gone viral on social media. Notably, the tableau of Jharkhand paid tribute to Ratan Tata and Tata Group for their significant contributions to Jharkhand's development. Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path Followed by National Anthem With Thunderous 21-Gun Salute (Watch Video).

Tableau of Jharkhand State Features Late Ratan Tata

Videos of Jharkhand's Tableau Goes Viral

Delhi: On Republic Day 2025, Jharkhand's Jhaki will present Golden Jharkhand, A Tradition of Heritage and Progress. The Jhaki will also celebrate the legacy of Ratan Tata and the Tata Group's anticipated contributions to the development of Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/cvLxiGpPxu — IANS (@ians_india) January 22, 2025

Photos Showing Jharkhand's Tribute to Ratan Tata in Its Tableau Goes Viral

Jharkhand's Jhanki

Jharkhand's Tableau Showcased During 76th #Republic Day Parade

#RepublicDay🇮🇳: Jharkhand's tableau showcased during the 76th #RepublicDay Parade on Kartavya Path, in Delhi The tableau showcases "Swarnim Jharkhand: A Tradition of Heritage and Progress." The tableau also pays tribute to Ratan Tata and Tata Group’s significant contributions… pic.twitter.com/nIKE1XNIkd — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

