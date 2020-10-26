Shimla, October 26: Ritika Jindal, an IAS officer, won praise from the body of District Collectors of India for her "gutsy approach" in breaking an age-old norm. The 24-year-old administrator began trending on Twitter after she performed "havan" on the occassion of Dussehra, despite apprehensions reportedly raised by a section of priests.

Ritika, according to reports, was being prevented from performing the havan at Shoolini Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. She, however, broke the norm and did perform the ritual on occasion of Dussehra. Her approach was hailed by the body of IAS officers as it promotes gender equality.

Who is Ritika Jindal?

Ritika, born in 1986, was raised in Punjab province in India. She was a resident of Moga town, and succeeded in clearing the UPSC examination at the age of 22. In 2018, she was commissioned as an IAS officer after securing 88th rank in the competitive exams. She is currently posted in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.

As a bureaucrat, Ritika is committed towards promoting the progressive values. In an interview to a local news channel, as shared on Facebook, she said certain "orthodox norms" which are anti-women and "promote patriarchy", should be fiercely questioned. The IAS officer also reiterated her belief in adhering to the "principle of equality", as enshrined in the Constitution.

District Collector of India, a body of IAS officers representing DCs across the country, lauded Ritika for breaking the "patriarchal" norm that imposes restrictions based on gender. The organisation, in a statement on Twitter, said she showed the the "true spirit" of Dussehra.

'Salute to Ritika Jindal'

"Salute to young IAS officer Ritika Jindal for breaking age old parochial tradition by performing 'havan' at Shalooni temple, Solan HP. She also taught lessons of equality to priests, others. This gutsy officer shows us true spirit of Dussehra," the IAS officers' body said.

