Kochi, February 22: A complex tragedy has unfolded in Kochi, Kerala, with the deaths of Shalini Vijay, a high-ranking official from the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), her brother Manish Vijay, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, and their mother, Shakuntala. The incident occurred at Manish Vijay's official government residence in the Eechamukk area of Kakkanad.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Shakuntala Vijay, a former college professor in Bokaro, may have died of natural causes before her children's suspected suicides. Her body was found respectfully covered with white cloth and flower petals. The siblings, Shalini and Manish, are believed to have taken their own lives by hanging in separate rooms of the residence. Who Is Preeti Sudan? Know All About the Retired IAS Officer Set To Take Charge As UPSC Chairperson Amid Controversy Surrounding Civil Services Examination.

Who Was Shalini Vijay?

Shalini Vijay, who topped the 2003 JPSC exam, was a central figure in an ongoing legal dispute and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe concerning alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. The Vijay family lived in Ranchi until 2013 before relocating. Shalini Vijay has been on leave from her position as assistant director in the Jharkhand social welfare department since 2020.

The validity of the JPSC selection has been under scrutiny after unsuccessful candidates raised concerns about favouritism and connections to political figures. The CBI subsequently filed charges against Shalini and other recruits, including allegations of cheating, fraudulent documentation, and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Pooja Dilip Khedkar Controversy: Controversial Trainee Woman IAS Officer Joins As Assistant Collector in Maharashtra's Washim.

The family's deaths come shortly after Shalini Vijay missed a court appearance in Ranchi related to the corruption case. The next hearing is scheduled for February 27th.

Manish Vijay, who served as an additional commissioner of central excise and customs in Kochi, had been unreachable by his colleagues, prompting a welfare check. They discovered the bodies upon entering the residence. A note found in his diary, dated February 15th, instructed that specific documents be handed over to his younger sister, who resides in Dubai. She is expected to arrive in Kochi following the autopsies.

Autopsies are scheduled to be conducted, and further investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).