New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addressed the youth on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day on Wednesday. The day marks the 5th anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission. He highlighted how skill, reskill and upskill will always remain relevant and more so in these challenging times when the entire world is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extending his best wishes to the youngsters, PM spoke about how the nature of the job has changed amid the coronavirus pandemic and the ever-changing new technology has also been affected, but youth is gaining new skills in the changing times. PM Narendra Modi to Take Part in India-EU Summit 2020 at 4:30 PM Today, Says 'It Will Strengthen Economic And Cultural Ties With Europe'.

He further said, "Skill is a timeless treasure, it will be unique. It is more employable and reliable. Skill is what we give to ourselves. It is the greatest asset of the youth today.

Elaborating on how some people create confusion between knowledge and skill, PM Modi said, "I say to them that you can read in books and watch on the internet how to ride a cycle, this is knowledge but it doesn't guarantee you will be able to ride a cycle. To actually ride a cycle, you need skill."

Difference between skill & knowledge explained by PM:

Some people always create confusion between knowledge & skill. I say to them that you can read in books & watch on internet how to ride a cycle, this is knowledge but it doesn't guarantee you will be able to ride a cycle. To actually ride a cycle, you need skill: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/aHdpjwzDkB — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi said that he will take part in the India-EU Summit at 4:30 pm today via video conferencing. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister tweeted, “I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe. ”

