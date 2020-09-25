Bihar, September 25: The Bihar election dates and schedule is likely to be announced by Election Commission today at 12:30 PM. This is the first major state election to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bihar will have to elect a new 243-member assembly by November 29. The polls are likely to be held in mid-October, in more than one phase because of the coronavirus precautions.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is working on a mobile application (app) to allow candidates to file nominations and also pay their security deposit online, people familiar with the matter said. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, By-Polls on 65 Seats to be Held Simultaneously, Says ECI.

The app will be rolled out ahead of the Bihar elections, which are likely to be held on schedule by end-November, despite the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. This will be the first time that candidates will be allowed to file their nominations online. Among the other guidelines issued by the Election Commission, it is also compulsory for people to wear masks during election-related activities. EC Issues Guidelines For All Polls And Bypolls To Be Held Amid COVID-19; Face Masks Made Compulsory, Option of Online Nomination Filing For Candidates.

Earlier this month, the ECI announced that it took the decision to conduct assembly elections in Bihar and by-polls to 65 assembly and parliamentary seats in various states simultaneously.

