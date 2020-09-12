Ranchi, September 12: Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren on Saturday met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where he is being treated. After meeting with Lalu Prasad Yadav, Hemant Soren hinted at JMM's alliance with the RJD in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Seat Sharing Formula to Be Finalised Soon, Says Rahul Gandhi.

"I met Lalu Prasad Ji to inquire about his health. It's our responsibility to take care of him amid pandemic. Preparations to fight together in upcoming Bihar assembly polls are underway," Soren was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. The JMM was not part of the grand alliance and had contested the Bihar elections 2015 independently. It drew blank. However, it remains unclear whether the JMM will be part of the grand alliance of RJD, Congress and other smaller parties or Soren and Lalu Prasad joined hands and quit the grand allaince.

In the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, the RJD, Janata Dal (United) and the Congress contested the polls together and won handsomely. But the JD(U) later went over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The JMM is buoyed by its victory in the Jharkhand assembly polls held last year. The Hemant Soren-led party, in alliance with Congress and RJD, defeated BJP despite the saffron party giving the state its first stable government that lasted the full five-year term since its formation in 2000.

