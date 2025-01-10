New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has raised concerns over alleged attempts by the BJP to sway voters by distributing money and other goods ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections.

In a post on X, Kejriwal accused the BJP of indulging in open voter bribery. "Just yesterday we complained to the Election Commission that money is being openly distributed, job registrations are being done, spectacles are being distributed. Today they have started openly distributing bedsheets," Kejriwal wrote.

He further questioned the Election Commission's ability to take action, adding, "Will the Election Commission dare to do something? Or is the Election Commission also helpless in front of BJP?"

Meanwhile, BJP workers held 'Purvanchal Samman March' from Ashoka Road to AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Friday to protest against the latter's alleged remarks against the people of Purvanchal.

Delhi Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters when they tried to cross the barricades put up near Kejriwal's residence at Feroze Shah Road. The Police also detained the BJP workers.

The BJP accused Kejriwal of disrespecting the people from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand.

"Arvind Kejriwal and AAP have a history of disrespecting the people from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand...How did you (Arvind Kejriwal) dare to call people from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand as fake...The promises of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP are fake...The people of Purvanchal will take revenge on 5th February," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said at a press conference here on Friday.

The BJP MP alleged that Kejriwal recently referred to people from UP and Bihar as 'farzi' and accused them of "getting fake voter ID cards made" in Delhi.

Retorting this statement, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI, "I want to ask the Purvanchali leaders of Delhi, where was Manoj Tiwari when JP Nadda called Purvanchalis as infiltrators. Where was the Purvanchal Morcha?"

"Where was Manoj Tiwari when a 'Chhath ghat' was destroyed in my constituency? We organised a press conference today to tell that the votes of people of Purvanchal are being cut in Delhi, because they vote for AAP," he added.

The dispute arose after an AAP delegation led by Arvind Kejriwal met the Election Commission to raise concerns about alleged voter irregularities in the New Delhi Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

