New Delhi, December 7: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday lashed out at opposition parties over the ongoing farmers' protest. He accused the opposition of politicising the issue. Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the opposition parties are opposing the farm laws just for the sake of opposition. The union minister further stated that the opposition parties like Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and their allies, who are now opposing the farm laws, had themselves proposed for the participation of private sector in agriculture sector when they were in power.

The union minister said, "In its 2019 poll manifesto, Congress promised to repeal APMC Act and make trade of agriculture produce including export free from all restrictions." Prasad further added, "Opposition parties have jumped into the issue of new farm laws. During UPA rule, they did exactly what Modi govt is doing today for reforms in the farm sector. Now that they're losing polls, they take part in any protest for the sake of their existence." Akhilesh Yadav, SP Chief Detained by Police While Staging a Sit-in-Protest to Express Solidarity With Farmers.

Ravi Shankar Prasad's Statement:

Targeting former Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar, Prasad said, "Sharad Pawar is also opposing the new farm laws. But when he was agriculture minister, he wrote to all CMs for 'private sector participation' in market infrastructure. During the press conference, he also hit out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for supporting the farmers' protest after notifying the farm laws in the national capital. Bharat Bandh on December 8: Here's What Will Stay Open And Services That Are Likely to be Affected.

Meanwhile, farmers' unions have called for nationwide Bharat Bandh on December 8 against the recently enacted farm laws. The nationwide strike was called a day ahead of the sixth round of talks of farmers' representatives with the Centre. In the last meeting, the discussion took place on the minimum support price (MSP). However, the farmers are demanding the complete rollback of the farm laws which were enacted in September this year. The opposition parties are also targeting the Modi government over the issue.

