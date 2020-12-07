Lucknow, December 7: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday was detained by Police as he was staging a sit-in-protest to express his solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Farm laws. He was scheduled to visit Kannauj to stage a demonstration in support of farmers, but his vehicle was stopped from heading to Kannuaj.

Akhilesh Yadav, along with a bunch of supporters, broke through police barricades placed near his residence on Lucknow’s Vikramaditya Marg and sat on dharna. He was to take part in a 13-kilometre long “Kisaan Yatra” in support of the protesting farmers demanding the repeal of the new farm laws introduced by the BJP government at the Centre. Bharat Bandh on December 8: Here's What Will Stay Open And Services That Are Likely to be Affected.

Akhilesh Yadav, SP Chief Detained by Police:

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav detained by Police. He was staging a sit-in protest after his vehicle was stopped by Police. He was scheduled to visit Kannauj to stage a demonstration in support of farmers, agitating against Centre's #FarmLaws https://t.co/GTdcnFTd3m pic.twitter.com/owIOmWReHb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2020

In addition to this, hundreds of workers of the party, who continued with their protest against the Centre’s three farm laws were arrested in Kannauj. On the other hand, protests by farmers at Tikri (Delhi-Haryana border) entered the 12th day on Monday. Farmer unions have called a Bharat Bandh on December 8, demanding the rollback of the three Farm laws. The sixth round of talks between farmer unions and Centre is scheduled on December 9.

