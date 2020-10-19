Bhopal, October 19: The row which erupted over former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's "item" remark in apparent reference to BJP leader Imarti Devi has escalated into a major political issue. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, earlier today, seeking action against Nath over his comment. In retaliations, the embattled Congress veteran wrote a stinging letter to Chouhan, calling for introspection within the BJP ranks.

"It would have been better if you would have written to your party president over derogatory remarks made by Ministers of your party," Nath said in his letter to Chouhan, hours after the latter wrote a complaint to Sonia Gandhi. 'If You Fail to React, I'll Be Compelled to Believe You Support It': Chouhan in Letter to Gandhi.

See Kamal Nath's Letter to Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former MP CM Kamal Nath writes to State CM SS Chouhan regarding a letter written by CM to Congress President over former CM's "item" remark; says 'it would have been better if you would have written to your party president over derogatory remarks made by Ministers of your party'. pic.twitter.com/mOW2jejwjV — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Kamal Nath Refers To BJP Leader Imarti Devi As 'Item' During By-Poll Rally Speech, Triggers Outrage (Watch Video)

Chouhan held a two-minute silent protest on Monday, before writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, he demanded her to sack Nath from all party posts, and issue an apology to Imarti Devi. He also asked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to apologise to her for Nath's remark.

The contentious statement was made by Nath while campaigning in Dabra constituency for the Congress candidate. "Our candidate is not like her... what's her name?, who is former State Minister) You know her better and should have warned me earlier... ye kya item hai," Nath had said.

The controversy comes amid the electioneering for 28 bypoll seats. The by-elections will be held in a single-phase on November 3, and will prove to be crucial for the survival of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).