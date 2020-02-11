Patel Nagar Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Raaj Kumar Anand Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Patel Nagar Vidhan Sabha (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, February 11: Raaj Kumar Anand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, has won the Patel Nagar Election 2020. Anand defeated his BJP rival Pravesh Ratn and Congress candidate Krishna. Voting in the Patel Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency was held on February 8 while the counting of votes and results will be done on February 11. The Patel Nagar assembly seat is a part of the Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. For the upcoming polls, the AAP had fielded its candidate Raaj Kumar Anand from the Patel Nagar seat. The Congress had given its ticket to Krishna Tirath for the polls while the BJP fielded Pravesh Ratn from this seat. The current sitting MLA of the Patel Nagar Assembly Seat is Hazari Lal Chauhan of the AAP. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

In the polls this time, Delhi witnessed a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. According to details by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the total population of Delhi is 20,143,686. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

In Delhi, the smallest constituency in terms of area is Ballimaran while the largest constituency is Narela. According to details available, the smallest constituency in terms of voters is Chandni Chowk with 1,25,684 voters while the largest is 4,23,682 voters. In the age group of 18-25 years, there are 17,34,565 voters, in the age group 25-40 years, there are 62,36,046 voters, in the age group of 40 to 60, the total number of voters are 49,62,823 while there are 18,52,948 voters above 60 years of age.

In the last election held in Delhi in 2015, the AAP emerged victorious by winning 67 seats out of the 70 seats. The BJP came a distant second with 3 seats, while the Congress and the RJD drew a blank.