Prakash Javadekar Attacks Rahul Gandhi for Calling Lockdown a Failed Attempt to Stem COVID-19 Spread

File image of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 26: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling lockdown a failed attempt to stem COVID-19 spread. "When we imposed the lockdown, Congress made a hue and cry about it and now that we are relaxing it they are criticising it yet again. Many countries including Germany, Brazil, Spain, Italy and China witnessed the damage done to them by the spread of this virus. Comparing that damage with that witnessed by India, we sustained lesser damage," Javadekar said.

Earlier today, the Congress leader had claimed that the Centre's policy of lockdown had failed and not achieved the desired results expected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even when the whole world is praising us, Congress won't do that. They will play politics, the minister said. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Defied Coronavirus Lockdown? Old Video of Congress Leaders Being Stopped by Police Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

Javadekar accused Gandhi of indulging in a negative campaign against the government at a time when the Congress should be standing with the countrymen. The Minister also reiterated the relief works and financial assistance extended by Centre to those affected most by COVID-19.

"We had 3,000 trains ferrying 45 lakh migrant labourers to their homes. It is a historical task. Our state governments, be it Uttar Pradesh or Karnataka, have made cash transfers in the accounts of the poor. I want to ask which of the Congress-ruled state government did that?" he said.

On Congress' demand of Rs 7,500 cash transfer in the accounts of poor, Javadekar listed the range of schemes under which government has transferred cash directly.

"They are demanding Rs 7,500 package. I want to tell them what we did. For 80 crore people under food security we gave grains and pulses, 10 crore migrant labours without ration card received 10 kg grains and 2 kg pulses," Jadavekar said.

"Cash was transferred to the accounts of women. Approximately, nine crore farmers received Rs 2,000 cash. Eight crore household got free gas cylinders. Senior citizens and specially-abled have received Rs 1,000 cash each. Others who sell commodities on mobile carts will get Rs 10,000 each, and for that, we are working on a scheme," he added.