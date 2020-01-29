Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma Take Digs at Nitish Kumar, 'Thank' Him From Expelling Them From JDU

Prashant Kishor - Pavan Kumar Varma (Photo Credits: IANS/Twitter)

Patna, January 28: Hours after Pavan Varma and Prashant Kishor were expelled from the Janata Dal United (JDU), they took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Prashant Kishor, taking a swipe at Kumar, extended best wishes to the JDU chief to retain the chair of Bihar CM. Similarly, Pavan Varma lashed out at Kumar. He accused the JDU chief of not showing loyalty towards his ideology. Prashant Kishor, Pavan Kumar Varma Expelled From JD(U) After They Questioned Nitish Kumar Over CAA-NRC.

Kishor in a tweet said, “Thank you @NitishKumar . My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you.” Kishor was sacked from the JDU, a day after he slammed the Bihar CM over his claim that he inducted Kishor into the party on the recommendation of then BJP President Amit Shah. Why Citizenship Amendment Act+NRC Raise Fear And Concerns: A Multi-Dimensional Take.

Prashant Kishor's Tweet:

Thank you @NitishKumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you.🙏🏼 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 29, 2020

Similarly, Varma alleged that just for gaining short term political gains, Kumar had compromised with the party’s constitution. Speaking to news agency ANI, Varma said, “I congratulate Nitish Kumar ji for removing all the obstacles and impediments from his path in his pursuit of short term political gain. This pursuit is clearly now completely without any fidelity or loyalty to ideology.”

He further added, “He (Nitish Kumar) can now achieve his short term political goals, including possibly that of the CMship of Bihar, without any reference to party's constitution, his own ideological views.”

ANI's Tweet:

Pavan Varma: He (Nitish Kumar) can now achieve his short term political goals, including possibly that of the CMship of Bihar, without any reference to party's constitution, his own ideological views of which he has spoken repeatedly in past&directions and actions of his ally BJP https://t.co/x36lBdQBu2 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Both the expelled party leaders had attacked the Bihar CM on many occasion after the JDU supported the Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament. Last month, party’s minority cell general secretary Khawaja Shahid had also resigned from his post.