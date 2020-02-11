Rajouri Garden Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate A Dhanwati Chandela A Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Rajouri Garden Vidhan Sabha Seat (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, February 11: A Dhanwati Chandela A, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, has won from the Rajouri Garden constituency in Delhi. Chandela has defeated Ramesh Khanna of the BJP and Sukhpal Singh of the Congress party. Polling in the Rajouri Garden Vidhan Sabha constituency was held on February 8 and counting of votes and results was done on February 11. The current sitting MLA of the Rajouri Garden Assembly Constituency is Manjinder Singh Sirsa of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to details by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the total population of Delhi is 20,143,686. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, AAP had fielded its candidate Dhanwanti Chandela while Ramesh Khanna of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested from the Rajouri Garden constituency in Delhi this year. Meanwhile, the Congress had given its ticket to Amandeep Singh Sudan for this seat. The national capital witnessed a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the upcoming polls due this month. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

In Delhi, the smallest constituency in terms of area is Ballimaran while the largest constituency is Narela. According to details available, the smallest constituency in terms of voters is Chandni Chowk with 1,25,684 voters while the largest is 4,23,682 voters. In the age group of 18-25 years, there are 17,34,565 voters, in the age group 25-40 years, there are 62,36,046 voters, in the age group of 40 to 60, the total number of voters are 49,62,823 while there are 18,52,948 voters above 60 years of age.

In the last election held in Delhi in 2015, the AAP emerged victorious by winning 67 seats out of the 70 seats. The BJP came a distant second with 3 seats, while the Congress and the RJD drew a blank.