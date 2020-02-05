Seemapuri-SC Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Rajendra Pal Gautam Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Seemapuri-SC Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. (Photo Credit: File)

New Delhi, February 11: Aam Aadmi Party's Rajendra Pal Gautam won from the Seemapuri-SC Assembly seat in Delhi, whose polling took place on February 8, along with the rest of 69 Vidhan Sabha constituencies. Gautam secured victory against Lok Jan Shakti Party's Sant Lal by a margin of 56,108 votes. The results of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls were announced on February 11 by the Election Commission of India, stating that AAP won in 62 constituencies, while BJP secured victory in eight seats. This time too, Congress failed to open its account.

As per the Election Commission of India data, a total of 1,46,92,136 voters have been registered this year. The ECI informed that 13,750 polling stations which would be set up at 2,689 centres for voters of Delhi. Out of the total 1.46 crore registered voters, 80,55,686 are male and 66,35,635 female voters. While, 815 third gender voters have also been registered for voting this year and 55,823 Divyang (persons with disabilities) voters are also expected to vote this year. Apart from this, 489 Non resident Indians (NRI) voters would also vote this year. Of the total 11,556 service voters, 9,820 are male voters. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

Earlier in 2016, Aam Aadmi Party fielded Rajendra Pal Gautam against BJP candidate Karam Vir Chandel and secured victory from the seat. This time AAP has given ticket to Rajendra Pal Gautam, while BJP has fielded Santlal Chawaria. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Veer Singh Dhingan from this seat.

It is to be known that under the leadership of convenor Arvind Kejriwal, AAP witnessed a massive victory in 2015 Assembly elections. It won a whopping 67 out of the 70 constituencies of Delhi assembly. Following this, Kejriwal took oath as the Chief Minister for second consecutive time. While, BJP managed to secure only three seats and the Congress failed to open its electoral tally.

According to the pre-poll surveys, AAP-led government is most likely to return to power. As per the C-Voter opinion poll, AAP might win in 59 out of the 70 seats, while BJP was predicted to recover to eight seats. the Congress was projected to bag three constituencies. However, the poll predicts a resurgence for the BJP, with the Shaheen Bagh protests turning into a top poll issue.