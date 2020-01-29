Shivraj Singh Chauhan Calls PM Modi 'Lord Ram' & Amit Shah 'Lord Hanuman', Says 'No One Can Stop CAA Implementation'

Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, January 28: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Lord Ram” and Union Home Minister Amit Shah “Lord Hanuman”. Chauhan, while speaking to reporters, said that no force in the world could stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls Narendra Modi 'God' For Implementing CAA, Says 'Mother Gives Birth, But PM Modi Has Given a New Life'.

Adding further, the senior BJP leader said, “Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister who does not fear threats. He is a lion. If Narendra Modi is a Lord Ram, then Amit Shah is Lord Hanuman.” Last month also, the former Madhya Pradesh CM compared PM Modi to God for bringing the CAA and enabling Indian citizenship for persecuted minorities.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's Statement:

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: No force in the world can stop the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act. Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister who does not fear threats. He is a lion. If Narendra Modi is a Lord Ram, then Amit Shah is Lord Hanuman. pic.twitter.com/E6o6glLL7O — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

While attending a rally in Jaipur in December last year, Chauhan had said. “PM Modi has emerged as a God for those who were persecuted and living in hell." He further added that God gave life, mother gave birth but the Prime Minister gave them a new life. He also accused the opposition of misleading people on the CAA, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. '10, Janpath' Creating Disturbance in Country, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The contentious CAA was enacted by Parliament in December last year. The law came into effect from January 10. Widespread protests erupted across the nations against the CAA, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who are the victims of religious persecution in the neighbouring Islamic countries and entered India before December 31, 2014.