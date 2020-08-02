Lucknow, August 2: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh Chief, Swantra Dev Singh was tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Swatantra Dev Singh went into quarantine at his present residence after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Singh took to Twitter to inform about his health condition. The UP BJP chief also asked people who came in contact with him in the past few days to quarantine themselves as per the union health ministry’s protocol. Kamal Rani Varun Death: PM Narendra Modi Condoles UP Cabinet Minister's Demise.

Singh also advised people of the state to take necessary precautions amid rising COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. The UP BJP chief also asked the residents of the state to follow guidelines issued by the government. He Tweeted, “I got myself tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms of coronavirus. My report came positive. All people coming in close contact should quarantine themselves.”

Tweet by Swatantra Dev Singh:

मुझे कोरोना के शुरुआती लक्षण दिख रहे थे जिसके चलते मैंने अपनी कोविड-19 की जाँच कराई। जाँच में मेरी रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉज़िटिव आई है। मुझसे संपर्क में आने वाले सभी लोगों से मेरा निवेदन है कि वह गाइडलाइन के अनुसार स्वयं को क्वारंटाइन कर ले और आवश्यकता अनुसार अपनी जाँच करा ले। — Swatantra Dev Singh (@swatantrabjp) August 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. His condition is reported to be stable. The Union Home Minister asked people who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested and to go into home isolation.

On Sunday morning, Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun due to coronavirus. Kamal Rani Varun had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). According to an official statement issued by Professor RK Dhiman, director SGPGIMS, Kamal Rani had comorbidities in the form of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and hypothyroidism.

