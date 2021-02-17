New Delhi, Feb 17: Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said the 'Rail Roko Andolan' would take place on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. across the country.

Tikait told IANS that the Central government was not permitting many trains to ply for the last eight months despite the fact that many other restrictions had been removed by the Centre. Due to this people were facing many difficulties. Republic Day Violence: Farmers Demand Independent Judicial Inquiry on January 26 Incident.

Tikait said the people from their villages would be taking part in the 'Rail Roko Andolan' on Thursday.

The 'Rail Roko Andolan' has been announced by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).