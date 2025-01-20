Have you ever wondered how to distinguish between a Millennial and a Gen Z? It could be the way they style their hair—side part versus middle part—or their fondness for nostalgic platforms like MySpace and the thrill of Skype calls. Perhaps it's the vintage ‘Naked’ eyeshadow palette tucked away in their makeup bag or those beloved but outdated skinny jeans that cling on for dear life. And let’s not forget the ongoing affection for ‘Twilight’, sparking endless debates over Team Edward and Team Jacob. It’s a whole mood! Innovative Materials in Jacket Designs: How Biomaterials Are Changing the Future of Sustainable Fashion.

Goodbye, 'Duck Face'

Back in the 2010s, the "duck face" was the ultimate selfie move for Millennials. You know the one: that exaggerated kissy face, often paired with a peace sign. It was practically a rite of passage for snapping photos. Although it's made occasional comebacks thanks to celebrities like Khloé Kardashian and Lady Gaga, there hasn't been a photo pose that defines a generation—until now!

Say Hello to The 'Gen Z Pout'

For most Gen Zers, the duck face feels a bit outdated or "cheugy," and they've introduced their twist with the "Gen Z pout." This trend swaps out the kissy face for a sultry lip plump and a slightly down-turned frown that gives off those effortlessly cool vibes. Instead of showing peace signs, this pout often features fabulous contoured lips or, sometimes, a casual no-makeup look, often with a dreamy blurry backdrop. Celebs like Zendaya, Dua Lips, and Kylie and Kendal Jenner are leading the way, and even Billie Eilish has been spotted rocking this look!

No matter which generation you belong to, it's fun to see how a pose or style evolves. Once you know what the Gen Z pout looks like, you might start spotting it everywhere—and who knows, maybe you'll want to give it a try yourself! This new trend is emerging that you might want to pay attention to: the "Gen-Z Pout"! While the Duck Face has been the go-to pose for many girlie girls, this exciting vibe check is stepping into the selfie glam, ready to capture the attention of social media audiences everywhere. The Gen-Z Pout is characterized by a subtle yet striking pucker of the lips, designed to convey an air of confidence and playfulness. As this fresh look gains traction, it's poised to redefine how we express ourselves in photos and videos, signalling a shift in social media aesthetics. So, get ready to embrace this vibrant new trend that promises to take the spotlight! Like we say in Hindi "vibe hey.., vibe..!"

