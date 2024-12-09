It’s like all the top designers decided it's time for women to have it better when it comes to fashion! No more uncomfortable shoes or tiny bags that only hold lipsticks—think Jacquemus Le Chiquito, for instance! Instead, we deserve pieces that make our lives easier and vacation worthy, whether it’s for a first date or that daily commute. Thankfully, this idea is at the heart of 2024’s resort bag trends. We caught a glimpse of it last season with the quiet luxury trend, but now it's officially here to stay! Are We About To Witness a Regression in Fashion Standards Once Again?

From Hermès' chic doctor's bag to Miu Miu’s versatile tote, the Spring/Summer 2024 collections are all about practical yet stylish bags. “These bags are perfect for the working woman or the weekend explorer who's ready to carry everything she needs,” shares Libby Page, market director at Net-a-Porter.

While we’ve seen raffia bags from Loewe, and fun forms from Cult Gaia and Anine Bing in the past, this season, it’s all about the stylish canvas, fruity forms and resorty elements with leather and canvas tote combo! Featured in the Spring/Summer 2024 collections by Brunello Cucinelli and Ferragamo, these two-tone designs bring a fresh take on summer outings. Whether you’re lounging by the sea or strolling through charming European cities, this elegant look is sure to impress. The State of Style: Key Trends Shaping Fashion in 2024.

Libby notes, "The canvas tote is making a comeback this summer with a fun retro vibe.” It contrasts beautifully with the elegant styles we’re seeing in ready-to-wear fashion while still tapping into a preppy attitude in other collections. Whether it’s a wide tote or a chic shoulder bag in that lovely combination of rich brown leather and off-white canvas, this trend is perfect for any occasion—from laid-back days to elegant evenings out.

When you’re ready to welcome this trend into your wardrobe, look for luxe resort textures combined with gold hardware, like the chic Loewe squeeze bag. It’s a stylish choice for the confident woman who knows how to unwind with a classy drink at a hotel bar after a long day!

