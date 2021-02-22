Hypnobabies is a comprehensive, six-week program, which teaches real, medical-grade, somnambulistic hypnosis techniques for childbirth. Through the education and practice of these techniques, the process of childbirth is elevated to become calmer and more comfortable for those who are pregnant, as well as their birthing partners. Rather than just breathing or guided imagery, hypnosis techniques retrain the mind to remain in control and aware while changing perceptions of labor pains. This allows the process of childbirth to be more enjoyable and inspire a deeper connection with all those involved.

The founder of Hypnobabies, Kerry Tuschhoff, has been a childbirth educator and doula since 1989. After her life-changing experiences with the births of her daughter and son, Kerry has maintained her mission to provide a less painful and less intense way to naturally give birth.

Kerry greatly emphasizes women’s choices and a sense of empowerment in creating the most positive childbirth experience possible. She says, “It’s such a special time in people’s lives, and it’s so gratifying to be able to aid others in creating more joyous and peaceful labor and birthing experiences. These women are the real heroes. Childbirth is a gift and a natural process, and women can trust their own bodies.”

The Hypnobabies program involves different, interconnected elements. The hypnosis audio tracks and techniques retrain the subconscious mind, while the scripts and workbooks guide students to use cues and reinforce the proper language to prepare one’s mind and body for giving birth.

Hypnobabies is not just a listening-only program. The information in the workbooks and handouts are vital for understanding how to effectively use the hypnosis techniques in order to get the most beneficial experience from the program. The program also stresses the importance of being in a safe and supportive environment when practicing these techniques. They involve much concentration and a full body-mind connection, as the hypnotic inductions offer deep suggestions. However, it affirms that all hypnosis is self-hypnosis, so one will always be in complete control of the experience and aware of all suggestions.

People all over the world are engaging in this amazing program. Classes are offered with an instructor in-person, as well as online. Also, many people choose to utilize the home study course if they cannot attend the classes – or just prefer to conduct the Hypnobabies program on their own.

In addition, Hypnobabies offers training for those who wish to become Hypno-Doulas to better assist students in this course. This program truly engages a serene and natural experience for all those immersed in the miracle of childbirth.

For more information, visit www.Hypnobabies.com