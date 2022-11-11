Children’s Day is celebrated all over India on November 14 to raise awareness about the rights, education and welfare of children. It is also the birth anniversary of the first Prime minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Children’s Day gives all of us an opportunity to throw light on the rights of children and to make them feel loved. You can make your child happy on this day not just by spending quality time with them, but also by giving them some attractive gifts that they might be just waiting for. As you celebrate Children’s Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a list of gift items that you can give to your children to make them feel special on this day. Children’s Day Activities To Make the Day Memorable for Children This Bal Diwas on November 14.

Green Plants

Plants for Children's Day 2022 Gifts (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

By giving a plant to your child, you might encourage some good habits like tree plantation. It is very important that children learn to love nature from a young age.

Piggy Bank

Piggy Bank As a Gift for Children's Day 2022 (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

It is good to make your children learn the importance of savings. It’s a wise decision to incorporate the habit of saving money from the very beginning.

Chocolates

Chocolates for Children's Day 2022 Gifts (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Chocolates are an all-time favourite gift for Children’s Day. If you can’t think of anything else, then this is the easily available gift option for celebrating Children’s Day with a child of any age group.

DIY Activity Project Kit

Craft Activity Kits for Children's Day 2022 Gifts (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

The best way to bring out the artist in your child is by gifting them activity kits. It will help your child show their creativity and their skills at a very young age.

Walkie Talkie for Kids

Walkie Talkie As a Gift (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

When all the adults are busy on their cell phones, children also feel attracted towards the same. To keep them happy with the high-end technology at such a young age, it’s good to gift them a walkie-talkie set that keeps them engaged.

It is important to know your child’s interests before you select a gift for them on Children’s Day. We hope that these gift options help you decide what’s best for your child. Wishing everyone a Happy Children's Day 2022!

