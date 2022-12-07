Karisma Kapoor is the OG fashion queen of Bollywood. From picking a cool velvet mini dress for one of her songs from Hero No 1 to transforming into a glamorous diva in Biwi No 1, Karisma probably had one of the best wardrobes of her time and if she decides, she can still give all the newcomer a run for their money. Kareena Kapoor Khan's style inspiration, Lolo, as she's fondly called should be credited for introducing fashion in Bollywood. While Karisma is missing from the acting scenario these days, we are glad for her Instagram helps us get a peek inside her life. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Karisma Kapoor, Whose Black Sabyasachi Saree Did You Like More?

Karisma's personal sense of styling is very impressive. She picks the prettiest of designs and struts in style like no one else. One look at her Instagram account and you will realise that her love for fashion isn't restricted to public appearances alone. Even on days when she's simply lounging at home, she has the choicest of attires to wear and make us fall in love with. However, we did realise that Lolo has a certain penchant for black outfits or she simply loves wearing them too often. And while we love all her choices, there are a few that are our favourites. Want to know which ones? Have a look at them right below. Karisma Kapoor Birthday: A Quintessential Diva Who Does Fashion Like No One Else (View Pics).

In Rahul Mishra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

In Sabyasachi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

In Rebecca Vallance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

In Gauri & Nainika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

In Tarun Tahiliani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

So, which of Karisma Kapoor's black outfits was your personal favourite? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2022 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).