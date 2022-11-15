Neena Gupta once asked for work through her Instagram post and since then, there's been no looking back for the actress. Masaba Gupta's darling mother, Neena Gupta re-established her base in Bollywood and found tremendous love, amazing scripts and great roles in her second innings. And while the Uunchai actress continues to navigate her busy schedule, we'd like to take out some time to marvel at her sartorial choices. Being a fashion designer's mother, one would say Neena Gupta has fashion at her disposal, but that's not the case really. Neena Gupta Urges People Not To Troll Someone For Wearing ‘Sexy’ Clothes (Watch Video).

One look at Neena Gupta's Instagram account and you're convinced that she's a lady with fine taste in fashion. Neena Gupta's fashion knowledge is incredible and her personal sense of styling is out of this world! From picking some of the best Masaba Gupta designs to strutting in style in other designer labels, her wardrobe's filled with these pretty outfits that are just so incredible. We're personally a big fan of her ethnic fashion for she does that really well. From sarees to suits, there's nothing that she hasn't tried and nailed! To elaborate more on her sartorial choices here's presenting seven of her most divine and traditional looks from the recent past. Masaba Masaba Season 2: Neena Gupta Shares Her Experience Working With Ram Kapoor, Says ‘It Was Great Fun’.

In Masaba Gupta

In Raw Mango

In Picchika

In Mrunalini Rao

In Payal Khandwala

In Raw Mango

In Raw Mango

