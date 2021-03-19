She is on a roll! From tapping one chic vibe after another, Malavika has been playing the field and having a whole lot of fun! She promoted Master wearing a printed Saaksha and Kinni thigh high slit featuring dress. Teaching us a thing or two on keeping it calm and chic, her innately effortless sensibilities keep us hooked. With an impressive social media following, Malavika loves choosing chic styles that flatter her frame all whilst keeping it together with a subtle but poignant beauty game. With her lithe frame, flawless complexion, long tresses perfectly in place, Malavika sassed up the printed dress to the T!

Malavika went on to garner critical acclaim with Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds in 2017. Here's a closer look at her printastic vibe. Malavika Mohanan’s Feisty Festive Pink Is Immensely Lust Worthy!

Malavika Mohanan - Printastic Fantastic

A multi-hued asymmetric printed dress by Saaksha and Kinni worth Rs.24,000 featured hand micro-pleating detailing. Metallic strappy heels, large hoops, textured wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Malavika Mohanan Channels a Sublime Charm in an Embroidered White Kurti With Silver Oxidized Jewellery!

Malavika Mohanan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Malavika will be seen in Tamil action-thriller, Master written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj featuring alongside actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

