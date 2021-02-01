Tweed has long been considered as drab and dull. But overthrowing this long imposing uncool association and experiencing a revival and love from the fashion crowd, modern tweed silhouettes are now a wardrobe must have. Apart from adding a vintage English eccentricity to your wardrobe, it looks timelessly elegant. Giving such a reimagined tweed style with a generous dash of embellishments that guarantees a modern look was our #GirlCrush Bhumi Pednekar. A delight, both on-screen and off-screen, we love how she channels a distinctive experimental side! Her firm refusal to get into the regular off-the mill grind of glamorous roles is aptly complimented by a carefully curated knack of bold drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame. Bhumi took a break from her usual style and enchanted us with a classic, simple but significant style.

Bhumi's experimental arsenal is a worthy extension of her persona. Here's a closer look at Bhumi’s tweed style. Bhumi Pednekar's Colourful Separates for Durgamati Promotions May Not Strike a Chord with Fashion Aficionados.

Bhumi Pednekar - Tweed Chic

Bhumi wore an embellished tweed midi dress featuring feather trimmings worth AED 1800 (approximately Rs.36,235) by the UAE based boutique, Saffron. Jewellery by Azotiique, Radhika Agrawal, embellished pumps, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Yo or Hell No? Bhumi Pednekar in Saaksha & Kinni for Durgamati Promotions.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma that streamed on Netflix in October this year. Durgamati, a horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok, which is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie.

