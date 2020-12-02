Nelly Furtado might be absent from the music scene for quite some time now but everyone will forever remember the artist for her many wonderful songs. Her music was fresh as ever and people loved the fact that her songs were always associated with world music. Her musical versatility and constant reinvention made her one of the best singers of her times and her songs like Promiscuous, Maneater, Say It Right, and All Good Things (Come to an End) are still popular amongst her fans. Grammys 2020: Jonas Brothers Tease New Song 'Five More Minutes' Along With A Performance Of 'What A Man Gotta Do'.

Nelly started her singing stint when she was very young. Her earliest public performance was when she sang a duet with her mother at a church on Portugal Day. She knows how to play trombone, ukulele, guitar and keyboards. Furtado gained fame with her trip-hop inspired debut album, Whoa, Nelly! Her songs I'm Like a Bird and Turn Off the Light also won a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Apart from her grooving songs, Nelly also has her fashion game on point. Even in her 40s, she has made several stunning red carpet appearances that were jaw-dropping. The singer is a huge fan of chic gowns and we often see her rocking a red carpet look like a boss. Today as the singer celebrating her 42nd, we decided to list down 5 of her best red carpet looks.

The Cobalt Blue Dress

Nelly wore this cobalt-blue dress for her Grammy appearance in 2008 and grabbed everyone's attention. The dress was a perfect fit for the event and Nelly was shining like a star. Her pulled-back hairstyle, the dewy makeup and accessories were beautifully paired with this gorgeous dress.

Nelly Furtado (Photo Credit: Google)

The Lace Affair

This Giorgio Armani dress that wore Nelly for the 2002 Grammys was a stunner. The lacy dress looked amazing on the singer and boy she carried it so well. The dress was quite lucky for her as the singer took home the honours for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Dua Lipa Reveals the Reason Why Female Pop Artists Needs to Work Harder.

Nelly Furtado (Photo Credit: Google)

Beauty In White

Nelly donned this curve-hugging Herve Leger dress for the MTV VMAs. Her hot red lip look paired with the dress made her look fabulous. She added a little drama with an orange handpiece and golden earrings. Also, we are absolutely in love with her curls.

Nelly Furtado (Photo Credit: Google)

Rocking That Orange

Nelly wore this sexy orange pleated sheath for her 2002 Grammy appearance. Her red hair look totally goes with her dress and its amazing to see how she could carry such a bold look even back in those days. Nelly bagged a grammy this year as well.

Nelly Furtado (Photo Credit: Google)

Taking It Up A Notch

Nelly wore this stunning dress to the 2009 ALMA Awards. Her dress had lacework on the side which accentuated her curves amazingly. Her hair were tied in a pony and the minimal jewellery that she paired with the dress were an amazing choice.

Nelly Furtado (Photo Credit: Google)

So these are our picks from the numerous stunning appearances she has made. We wish the talented singer a very happy birthday and all the happiness today.

