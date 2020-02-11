Jennifer Anniston Birthday Special: 7 Best Red Carpet Appearances of the Actress that Scream Elegance (View Pics)

Jennifer Anniston Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rachel from Friends is celebrating her 51st birthday today and we bet Emma has some surprised planned for her mommy dearest. The Bruce Almighty actress known for her charming demeanour and good looks is an inspiration to so many. The way she carries herself and the way she presents herself is a lesson in itself. Age is just a number for this beauty and there's so much you can learn from the way she lives her life. While Rachel was eye-candy to all the boys out there, Jennifer was a real-life replica of hers. She has an intimidating persona and we all are still so smitten by her. SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Give Netizens their 'Moment of the Year' With THIS Reunion Picture!

Jennifer is a red-carpet stunner, someone who takes her fashion game so seriously. With bold necklines to elegant gowns, the Murder Mystery actress is always a step ahead than her peers when it comes to having a strong style game. It's a delight to see her red carpet appearances and she rarely disappoints. For someone who has been an ardent fan of Rachel's styling, Jennifer has always been an icon to look up to. On that note, let's have a quick look at some of her best red carpet moments from the recent past that are our personal favourite. Jennifer Aniston Set a Guinness World Record; Beats Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Become the Fastest Instagrammer to Get One Million Followers.

Jennifer Anniston in Versace

Jennifer Anniston in Christian Dior by John Galliano

Jennifer Anniston in Vintage Valentino

Jennifer Anniston in Valentino Couture

Jennifer Anniston in Donna Karan

Jennifer Anniston in Galvan London

Jennifer Anniston in Valentino

The year so far has been marvellous for Anniston for she bagged her SAG Award for The Morning Show. She also believes she's entering a creatively fulfilling period and we hope to see more of her in acting. Of course, the lady continues making some amazing appearances and with her Instagram entry, we are even closer to her than before. We wish the birthday girl an eventful year ahead and sending her tons of love and luck. Happy Birthday, Jennifer!