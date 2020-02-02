Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hina Khan and Taapsee Pannu's Fashion Attempts Go for a Toss this Week (View Pics)

Worst-Dressed Celebs of this week (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This week's list of worst-dressed celebs includes some prominent names like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hina Khan. Just like we have a 'bad hair day', these ladies had a bad outfit day and it was truly and honestly cringe-worthy. No, we aren't being mean here but just a tad disappointed to see our favourite stunners be a part of this not-so-favourable list. The other names joining the ladies in this bad category for this week are Richa Chadha and Taapsee Pannu. Let's have a look at how they went wrong and where. Hina Khan Shows Off Sexy Cleavage in This Hot Pantsuit Avatar! View Pic of Hacked Actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We know it was a casual movie date night for Kareena but we have seen enough of her to expect something better. A simple black sweater paired with blue striped pants is so not Bebo! Kareena can be a lazy dresser at times and this night is obviously an example of it. Kareena Kapoor Khan Sports a Rs 13 Lakh Handbag at the Airport (View Pics).

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan's style file for Hacked promotions has been a mixed affair. For every best outing, she has had a worst one. These denim separates aren't helping her enhance her look. The outfit is too much for your eyes and a major disappointment from Hina and her team.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While plaid is back in trend, Taapsee Pannu is unable to make the most of it. The checkered dress is so 80s. Its front slit is the only glam factor attached to it but unfortunately, it does nothing or very little to savour it.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not that Richa Chadha has an impeccable taste in fashion but she can at least try, right? A plain silver skirt paired with a blue t-shirt is not glamorous at all. We hope she's taking note of it.