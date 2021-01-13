God bless the Hemsworth genes because we think Liam Hemsworth is ageing very well. We have seen him grow out of those teenage years and turn into a fine actor who now has a fan following worldwide. Liam is a marvellous performer and throughout his career, he gave some really amazing performances. But this journey was never easy for him. Did you know that Hemsworth was chosen to act opposite Sylvester Stallone in the 2010 film, The Expendables, but his character was written out of the script at the last moment or were you aware that he lost Thor to his elder brother Chris Hemsworth? Liam Hemsworth Birthday: 7 Pictures of the Isn't It Romantic Star That Will Make You Fall In Love With Him.

Despite all the challenges, Liam was been a part of many successful films like The Last Song, Expendables 2, The Hunger Games, Isn't It Romantic. He has become a household name just like his brother now and is picking up really amazing projects for himself. Personally, the actor is currently in a happy relationship with Gabriella Brooks and is now reportedly looking forward to getting married to her soon.

But while Liam still remains one of the most eligible bachelors, we decided to take a look at some of his casual outing. The actor is turning 31 today and there can be no better occasion to look at some drool-worthy pictures of the actor. He has a very classy, cool vibe to his style and here are 5 of his best outfits that he has stepped out it: Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson Get Sued for Sharing Paparazzi Photographs on Their Instagram Handles.

Liam Hemsworth In A Beige Hoodie!

Liam knows how to coordinate his look. This beige hoodie looks dapper on him. He paired this casual look with a pair of black jeans and white shoes which blended really well.

Liam Hemsworth In A Zip-Up Jacket!

Liam was roaming the streets of New York and opted for this dashing look for his outing. He paired his grey jeans with a plain black t-shirt and added a zip-up jacket in dark blue colour to accentuate his casual look. The sunglasses were the perfect accessory to go with the look.

Liam Hemsworth In A Grey Hoodie!

While we cannot take our eyes off his smile, Liam looked handsome in his multitone hoodie. He paired the hoodie with a pair of black jeans and grey shoes as he stepped out for a shoot with Rebel Wilson.

Liam Hemsworth In A Mustard T-Shirt!

Stop drooling already! We all can agree that Liam in mustard is the most handsome he has ever looked. By now, it is confirmed that Liam loves to wear black jeans but it is fun to see him pair it with different colours. The sunglasses, the mustard t-shirt and the pair of black jeans is definitely the best combination ever!

Liam Hemsworth In A Grey Sweatshirt!

Liam wore a grey sweatshirt with brown pants and made everyone take notes of his breezy fashion sense. He added a grey knitted beanie to go with his look and looked neat as usual in this basic look.

Well, we wonder how Liam manages to look so handsome even when he is not trying! Join us in wishing the good-looking actor a very happy 31st birthday!

