Even before Meghan Markle married Prince Harry and entered the royal family of Britain, she was a fashionista known for her uber-cool choices. The popular Suits actress was a household name and she was known for being a philanthropist even before she became a royal member. From her Dolce & Gabbana dresses to casual outings, Meghan's fashion attempts were noted, even bookmarked at times. However, her style file did undergo a major change when she married a royal. It became more sophisticated and a bit conventional if we can say. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 2nd Wedding Anniversary: Pictures From the Royal Wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Relive Their Fairytale Moment.

While Meghan prefered a simple boat-neck Givenchy gown for her big wedding, she continued her association with the label by picking their dresses for her formal engagements. Of course, the world media was noticing all her appearances, even criticising her at times. But Meghan was determined to wear her heart on the sleeve. She was a royal with no aura around her and she prefered her simplistic choices. Chic dresses, nude colour palettes with a dash of colour here and there was her favoured style mantra. Baby Archie Turns 1! Meghan Markle Reads to Her Toddler Son on His Birthday in New Adorable Video Filmed by Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex has a wardrobe that suits a royal. From pantsuits to cape dresses, she attempted varied styles and tried to nail them all. As the former actress gets ready to celebrate her birthday, we reminisce all her style moments that have won our vote time and again. Have a look...

In Alexander McQueen

Meghan Markle (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Brandon Maxwell

Meghan Markle (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dior

Meghan Markle (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Emilia Wickstead

Meghan Markle (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Meghan Markle (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Stella McCartney

Meghan Markle (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Victoria Beckham

Meghan Markle (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meghan's marvellous attempts deserve your attention and we are glad to see the way she has transformed herself into a royal member. Though her choices often get scrutinised by British media, she manages to navigate through rough waters, one criticism at a time. Now that she has shifted her base back to Los Angeles, we hope her British wardrobe doesn't take a back seat. And just in case it does, we hope the American in her makes us proud... again.

