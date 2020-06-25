She is a certified millennial influencer whose obvious charm, spunk and energy are all accentuated by those hard to miss voluminous curls! Mithila Palkar keeps her Instagram followers of a whopping 2.3 million hooked to her shenanigans. With the lockdown, Mithila has taken to regaling us with her throwback style vibes, saree draping moments, vanity woes, and dancing skills. As a self-confessed fashion novice who swears by her denim and tees, Mithila found solace in Shreeja Rajgopal who only gave the former the stable ground to take off. Understanding silhouettes, colours and cuts that flatter Mithila's petite frame, the duo has embarked on an interesting style journey. They also experiment and hence, quite a few homegrown, affordable brands find a worthy muse in Mithila. One such thrifty vibe featuring a denim suede dress by the label, Mellow Drama caught our attention. A minimal chic look, Mithila keep the look simple and casual.

Celebrity styles are much sought after owing to their lucid vibe. Here's a closer look at Mithila's style. Mithila Palkar Spins an Elegant Affair in a Sharara Suit, Here’s Why Her Paisley Printed Style Is a Big Wow!

Mithila Palkar - Casual Chic

A denim suede dress, worth Rs.7,900 by Mellow Drama was teamed with white kicks by Aldo. Subtle glam and signature curls completed the look. For Mithila Palkar Happiness Is When You Wear Those Spring Blooms and Twirl!

Mithila Palkar in Mellow Drama (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy-drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).