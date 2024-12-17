Newlywed Sobhita Dhulipala has recently paid a Banjara-themed tribute to her "backpacking days", which played a key role in shaping her identity. On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of her photos from one of her pre-wedding rituals where she is seen wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga. In the photos, the actress exudes elegance in a handcrafted bagru multi-panel ‘chotu lehenga’ inspired from the archives of Sabyasachi. The skirt is embellished with antique zardozi and hand-painted mirror borders, paired with a hand-woven cotton dupatta and the brand’s classic blouse. ‘He’s Not Even Stopping Her’: Internet Divided As Sobhita Dhulipala Touches Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Feet During Traditional Wedding Ceremony (Watch Video).

Alongside the photos, Sobhita wrote, “Pictures from a blurry night in Vizag (We called it Young people’s party / YPP. Lol) A Banjara themed homage to my backpacking days that have shaped the very core of who I am. Archival Sabya for the bohemian soul I felt seen. Beheld.”

Newlywed Sobhita Dhulipala Dazzles in Sabyasachi Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

The celebrity designer Sabyasachi also shared photos of Sobhita, along with details of her outfit.

For the caption, he wrote, “For her wedding celebration, Sobhita Dhulipala wears a hand crafted bagru multi-panel ‘chotu lehenga’ inspired from the archives of Sabyasachi. The skirt is adorned with antiqued zardozi and hand painted mirror borders, paired with a hand woven cotton dupatta and the house classic “Kanthi” blouse. The ensemble is accentuated with a parandi and The East of Bengal Chandbalis crafted in 22k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. Paired with embellished hand crafted bellies from Sabyasachi Accessories.”

For her wedding, Sobhita opted for a traditional saree paired with matching jewelry. The groom, Naga Chaitanya, wore a pancha (a traditional dhoti drape) for the ceremony.

Naga and Sobhita tied the knot on December 4 in a beautiful ceremony at Annapurna Studios, surrounded by their family and loved ones.

The wedding took place at Annapurna Studios, a venue that holds significant meaning for Naga Chaitanya’s family. Established in 1976 by his iconic grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this 22-acre property in Banjara Hills has long stood as a symbol of cinematic excellence and family legacy. Did You Know Naga Chaitanya Wants Wife Sobhita Dhulipala To Speak With Him in Telugu? Know the Reason Behind It Here.

Nagarjuna was the first to share official photos from the wedding. In a heartfelt note, the 'Ghost' actor wrote, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).