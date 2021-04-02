Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi scorches social media with her new Instagram post on Friday, and challenges fans saying she doesn't think they "can take it". "Wet hair, bronzed skin... see i dont think that u can take it.." she wrote as the caption with a set of photos where she strikes a pose or two in a metallic silver fringed dress, doing the half split. Nora Fatehi’s Slick and Sassy Latex Fetish in This Throwback Style!

Nora is all geared up for her next film Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which revolves around the Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The film stars Ajay Devgn with Sonakshi Sinha. Nora Fatehi Makes a Strong Case for Printed Outfits, Stuns In Her Vibrant Midi Dress.

Check Out Nora Fatehi's Instagram Post Below:

The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

