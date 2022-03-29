New Delhi, March 28: The 94th annual Academy Awards, Oscars 2022, returned fully in-person after two years of social distancing and virtual shenanigans. Hollywood stars posed on the red carpet, transforming it into a pastel dreamland. Becky G in Etro, Zoe Kravitz and Zendaya turned heads in designer ensembles, and were among the few who wore light hues, soft shades and pastel colours. Let's see who gets our vote: Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Jessica Chastain, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet - Celebs Bring Their Fashion A-game to Hollywood's Biggest Night.

Zoe Kravitz

Looking gorgeous in a pink strapless gown by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. The actress paired a diamond choker to complete the look.

Lily James

¡Es bellísima! Así lució Lily James durante la alfombra roja de los #Oscars 2022 😍 pic.twitter.com/XCCKsAOVzv — SensaCine México (@SensaCineMx) March 27, 2022

For her first Oscars red carpet outing, the "Pam and Tommy" star wore a lace pink Versace gown.

Zendaya

Zendaya, queen of the red carpet, stunned in a micro Valentino haute couture button-up and silver sequined skirt at the 2022 #Oscars. See our official best-dressed list here: https://t.co/RvSmXJB8Dt pic.twitter.com/AQnhTMtLww — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 28, 2022

The fashion queen of the moment, Zendaya, stole the show in Valentino. The shimmering silver skirt with a trail teamed with a satin crop top was a top millennial choice.

Mila Kunis

Can we talk about Mila Kunis wearing Zuhair Murad's spring 2022 couture to the #Oscars ? pic.twitter.com/Dst5I93IZL — Romax (@rightnowromar) March 28, 2022

Mila Kunis channeled Hollywood glamour in a pink satin gown by Zuhair Murad.

Becky G

Becky G on the 2022 #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/fvIhlIVusH — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 27, 2022

Becky G walked the red carpet in a sparkling gown by Etro with her hair parted in the middle and pulled tightly behind her ears.

Sebastian Yatra

Sebastián Yatra on #Oscars2022 Red Carpet and he is going to perform Dos Oruguitas on the event #Oscar pic.twitter.com/fziop9PQTp — Tonight's Entertainment (@TonightsEntert3) March 27, 2022

Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra arrived on the red carpet wearing a custom Moschino three-piece suit with a black bow tie, representing the boys in the pastel squad.

Alana Haim

¡Alana Haim llegó a la alfombra roja de los #Oscars! pic.twitter.com/QokXlwqLur — Geek Zone 🍿 #Oscars #MoonKnight (@GeekZoneGZ) March 27, 2022

Alana Haim looked extravagant in a Louis Vuitton scalloped pattern dress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2022 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).