She is witty and never misses an opportunity to show that on the gram! At it again, this time by introducing herself as the cover-girl for the magazine, Wedding Vows, Radhika Madan captioned it as, Bachpan se hi naa mujhe shaadi karne ka bahut craze hai by God! This famed dialogue by Geet aka Kareena Kapoor Khan from Jab We Met is witty and hearty! As one of the few television actresses to have graduated to the silver screen with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Pataakha, Radhika delights! Right from radiating an impressive on-screen exuberance to being delightful on the fashion front, she is the millennial talent to look out for! The girl who rose to fame with the romantic drama, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi on the small screen. A trained dancer and instructor, she has also made her presence felt on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8.

The photoshoot has been lensed by Nupur Agarwal, styled by Sanjay Kumar. The glam was helmed by makeup and hairstylist Loveleeen Ramchandani. Here is a closer look at the cover and the rest of the photoshoot. Orange Never Looked So Gorgeous Before! Radhika Madan Stuns in her Monochrome Separates for Angrezi Medium Promotions.

The cover has Radhika flaunting an embellished and embroidered lehenga by Bindani with delicately lined eyes, pink eyelids, matte nude lips, delicate drop earrings and an updo.

A pink embellished lehenga by Bindani was paired with textured wavy hair and subtle glam.

Ivory and red creation by Bindani was paired with an opulent choker, glossy glam and pulled back hair with stray strands. Radhika Madan - Glamour, Sparkle and Splendour All On Point!

Radhika was last seen in the Homi Adajania directed comedy-drama Angrezi Medium, a spin-off to Hindi Medium (2017) featuring the late Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor. She will also be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh also featuring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles that was slated for a release this year in September.

