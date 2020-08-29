Sanjana Sanghi is on a roll! From playing dress up for the promotions to picking up bouquets for her performance, Sanjana Sanghi is doing it all with a simple smile and a gorgeous fashion arsenal. The coming of age, romantic drama Dil Bechara that dropped a few days ago saw the cute and petite Sanjana Sanghi paired opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sanjana has done brief cameos in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. The quintessential industry outsider is also a graduate from LSR College, Delhi and a perpetual fashion delight, courtesy of her fashion stylist Bornali Caldeira. Sanjana has been on a chic mission to tick off one varied minimal chic vibe after another. A recent one featuring the much-loved pantsuit caught our attention. While the contemporary pantsuits have their charm, we love how Sanjana's interpretation of the same with a tie and dye one in velvet by designer Akanksha Gajria is a refreshing take on the ubiquitous wardrobe must-haves. Almost boho chic, Sanjana's addition of a choker elevated the look to a new wow!

We love how millennial styles are laced with minimal chic sensibilities. Here's a closer look at Sanjana's chic pantsuit interpretation. Sanjana Sanghi Is Whimsical Chic in a Shahin Mannan Blazer for the E-Promotions of Dil Bechara!

Sanjana Sanghi - Suit Up Chic!

A tie and dye velvet pantsuit by Akanksha Gajria was teamed up with a choker from Tribe by Amrapali. Wavy hair, dark lips completed her look. Fashion Face-Off: Sara Ali Khan or Sanjana Sanghi in Mul Mul? Who Wore the Pretty White Kurta Better?

Sanajana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

