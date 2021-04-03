The Mummy actress Sofia Boutella celebrates her birthday on April 3 and the day is perfect to marvel at her exuberant fashion choices. The Algerian actress is known for her modish fashion choices, designs that are glamorous and trendy at the same time. She loves her sheer outfits and her penchant for the same knows no bounds. A red carpet delight, Sofia is often spotted strutting in style in her one too many designs and we often find ourselves marvelling at her choices. Ryan Gosling Roped In For Universal's The Wolfman Reboot.

Sofia has a great team of stylists who always have her back. We loved her 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party outfit and it had the right balance of sheer and sensuousness to it. The classic Sonia Rykiel design looked alluring enough on her and we still can't stop raving about it. With a tint of glam to all her outfits, Sofia manages to make you fall in love with her all over again. Speaking of which, as the birthday girl gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take a look at some of her best fashion outings. Jennifer Lopez Birthday Special: 10 of the Most Outrageously Sexy Attires She Has Ever Donned - View Pics.

In Chanel

Sofia Boutella (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Sofia Boutella (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Giambattista Valli

Sofia Boutella (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Miu Miu

Sofia Boutella (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Prada

Sofia Boutella (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Rodarte

Sofia Boutella (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Sofia Rykiel

Sofia Boutella (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her personal life, there were reports that Sofia was dating her co-star, Tom Cruise and that she was extremely infatuated with him. However, Gossip Cop busted the reports calling them ridiculous. Sofia is currently in a relationship with Keean Johnson and the duo are very happy together. And we certainly hope that she spends her special day with the love of her life. Happy Birthday, Sofia!

