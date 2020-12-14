The holiday spirit is kicking in and how! And just like for everyone else, the holiday spirit is coming alive for Sunny Leone. Thanks to a gorgeous red dress. The 39-year-old Bollywood actress, entrepreneur and social media personality took to Instagram to share few pics, seemingly reflecting her current mood. Yes, ahead of Christmas 2020, Sunny is into red, mistletoe and love!

Red is synonymous with the holiday season, and Sunny has donned just the right colour in her latest OOTD. It is a mid-thigh smocked bodycon broderie dress in crimson red. The gather fabric stretchable outfit sits perfectly on Sunny and also accentuates her famous curves. We love the detailed broderie anglaise sleeves and square neckline in this cool and casual dress. Sunny upped her look by going for the statement hoop earrings, bold red lips, while nail paint and nude pumps.

Ravishing in Red

She captioned the post, writing, “The holiday spirit is coming alive with this dress 💋💋😜 searching for mistletoe and a hottie!!” We wonder what her handsome husband, Daniel Weber, would have commented to this had Sunny not closed the comments section of this post. We wonder if it has anything to do with a recent bizarre incident wherein a Bihar student named her and Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi as parents on admit card!

Sunny Leone Transforms Into a Marathi Mulgi

Sunny returned to India with her family, husband and three kids, Nisha, Asher and Noah, in November after spending the lockdown in Los Angeles due to the global pandemic. She resumed the work, and also shared a special song-dance sequence from her upcoming movie, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, a film also starring Arjun Rampal. In this song, Sunny Leone has transformed herself into a Marathi mulgi and even performed a few authentic regional dance steps in nauvari saree. Other than the films, Sunny is quite caught up with taking her makeup business to the new heights.

