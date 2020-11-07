Sunny Leone headed to Los Angeles in May along with husband Daniel Weber and kids Noah, Asher, and Nisha. Considering the safety of the children amid the coronavirus, the couple had decided to fly to LA. The actress who has been residing in Mumbai since late 2000s, had shared a post that read, “In life when you have children, your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘corona virus’.” Now almost after six months, Sunny Leone has returned to Mumbai! Sunny Leone Shows How She's Practising Social Distancing and Enjoying the Beauty Of Nature in Los Angeles (View Pic).

Sunny Leone is quite active on social media platforms. She often gives glimpses of her off-screen life and netizens totally love it. Even during her stay in LA, Sunny had shared a series of posts on Instagram and revealed how she is spending time there. As she made her way back to Mumbai, the actress posted a few selfies. Sunny, while seated in her flight, was seen wearing face mask and a huge blue-tinted glasses. She shared a few more posts on her Insta story in which she mentioned that her family has not returned to Mumbai along with her. Sunny Leone Spends Some Mushy Time In Pool With Husband Daniel Weber In Super Hot Black Monokini (View Pics).

Jet, Set, Go!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 5, 2020 at 8:26am PST

Back To The City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 5, 2020 at 4:18pm PST

While sharing the post Sunny Leone wrote, “Hmm... on my way. Heavy heart leaving my family. But it’s time to go back to work!!!” In another picture, from the Mumbai Airport, she wrote, “Just want the day to end! Mood.....” We are sure, Sunny’s fans would be delighted to see her back in bay!

