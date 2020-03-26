Taapsee Pannu Is Embracing All the Spring Hues With This Happy Dress That We Want for Us Too!

Taapsee Pannu in The Loom Art Dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu is our forever girl crush! We say so for a multitude of reasons. As refreshing as she may be on-screen, this quintessential outsider who rose to game with her back-to-back stellar performances is a delight off-screen too. A fabulous actor who has proved her mettle and reaffirmed her versatility with every film, Taapsee goes on to tap a niche fashion arsenal off-screen. With her fashion stylist Devki B helming her sartorial affairs, we love how Taapsee keeps it going with a heady mix of high-end, affordable, homegrown, luxe international labels. She took to a multi-hued dress from The Loom Art's Resort 2020 collection. It almost seems like Taapsee was urging us to explore the excitement, confidence and self-love that every woman should embrace with the spring hues inspired dress.

Taapsee's atypical sense of style reflects well in her conscious choice of ensembles that are a far cry from those of her contemporaries. Her style vibe can be best described as functional, sustainable, stable, uber-comfortable yet chic. Steal a closer look at her summertime breezy style vibe. Taapsee Pannu on a Repurposing Spree With Her Promotional Style for Thappad Is Inspirational and Resourceful!

Taapsee Pannu - Happy in Hues

Taapsee took to a colourful handwoven silk dress with embroidered botanical detailing and an intricately designed belt. The dress worth Rs. 13,500 from the label The Loom Art's Euphoria Resort 2020 collection was aptly complemented by tan brown juttis. Soft wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look. Taapsee Pannu on Why Sustainable Fashion Is Cool, Repurposing One Designer Ensemble After Another for Thappad Promotions!

Taapsee Pannu in The Loom Art Dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Taapsee will be seen in Haseen Dillruba, a mystery thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner Colour Yellow Productions with Vikrant Massey, Hansika Motwani and Harshvardhan Rane. She will also be seen in the thriller comedy, Looop Lapeta, an adaption of the cult classic Run Lola Run with Tahir Raj Bhasin scheduled for a release on 29fh January 2021.