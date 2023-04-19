The trailer of The Marvels dropped last week. And while there were various reactions that people had to show this time-bending, mind-boggling stills from The Marvels latest teaser trailer - the most viral part of the trailer was rather unique. Fans were excited to watch Brie Larson step back into the shoes of Captain Marvel (alter-ego of Carol Danvers), but it was her summer tank top bra that really grabbed their attention. Fans instantly appreciated the chill and comfy look that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel donned in the trailer and speculated about the type of bra that could make such looks a reality for people with rather larger busts. Well, the question was so viral that Captain Marvel had to come to the rescue and reveal the secret! 7 Most Terrific Looks of the 'Captain Marvel' Star That Are Hard to Ignore.

Brie Larson Fan Pose A Very Genuine Question

need to know what bra she’s wearing that looks good with that type of shirt . i’ve struggled with this all my life https://t.co/DUvwPOnjK4 — e-shrimp (@mtvsjackass) April 11, 2023

With more than 34 million views, this viral tweet and its responses and tags are what pushed Larson to actually respond and help the girlies out. Well, Captain Marvel always knows how to help us earthlings out, and Brie Larson sure did just that. From revealing the challenges that even her own team had to go through to find a comfortable match to actually calling out the brand that she wore, Larson went all out!

And, 'Captain Marvel' Replies

It was a whole team effort: @ChantelleUS t-shirt bra (with an extra strap stitched in). Basically…we need new scientific breakthroughs to make this easier. Shoutout to Rebecca Higgins for engineering the beauty we see on screen! https://t.co/Y7EyaVF7qE — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 14, 2023

But if you think fans are satisfied with this detailed answer, think again! As soon as Brie dropped the responses, people had a million other questions that they needed answers to. Like which style of bra she actually wore, if she could drop a tutorial on how to ace the look and more! How to Choose the Right Bra Size According to Your Breast Type.

Need a Tutorial Please

Drop a tutorial pls I need it — meg. (@wondermeg_) April 14, 2023

Some Fans Really Had Fair Questions Though

there’s so many diff styles of that bra which one brie 😭😭I need help pleek https://t.co/xj2J51Qsm2 — lexi | THE MARVELS ERA ➶-͙˚ ༘✶ (@lexinafterhours) April 14, 2023

Super Happy

True That

i’m crying thank u so much. this is incredible for me and the boob community — e-shrimp (@mtvsjackass) April 14, 2023

And as always, the original viral tweet and the responses since is filled with various other people with boobs sharing their own personal preferences and hacks that help to ace wearing Summer tank tops. Well, now that the temperatures continue to skyrocket and we try to beat the heat with every possible attempt, these tips tricks and secrets are sure to come in handy for all!

