When the Closets of Kriti Sanon, Tamannah Bhatia, Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez and Richa Chadha Revealed a Summer Story of Yellow and White Stripes!

Summertime Yellow Stripe Fashion Trend

We believe that there is no better statement than stripes. What makes stripes our all-time favourite? Stripes, a timeless print that transitions from one season to another with chicer updates are a wardrobe must-have. The white and yellow stripes are acquiring a summery staple status closely on the heels of the much-feted and cool statement-making nautical stripes. Allowing to go maximal with a head to toe striped look or minimalist with separates that will notch up your 9-5 game or channel a chic vibe

The big colour trend of upbeat yellow comes in all its glory of sublime, pale, rich and spicy variations like the school-bus bright, banana, butter, saffron, marigold, turmeric, honey hues. Bollywood's obsession with this print in yellow and white was evident through Kriti Sanon, Tamannah Bhatia, Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez and Richa Chadha. Before you earn your summery yellow-white stripes, here's a celebrity style cheat sheet.

Kriti Sanon - Luka Chuppi Promotions

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti took to a yellow striped ruffle dress by Arpita Mehta with a cape, strappy heels, wavy hair, subtle glam and statement earrings. Kriti Sanon, the Bohemian Chic Bridesmaid in Shivan and Narresh!

Summertime Yellow Stripe Fashion Trend - Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tamannah Bhatia - Khamoshi Promotions

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tamannaah flaunted yellow striped separates by Mohammed Mazhar with white pumps, textured waves, nude pink lips and delicately lined eyes. Tamannaah Bhatia Turns Showstopper for Label Deme but Her Thigh-High Lace-Up Heels Are All That We Can Lust About!

Summertime Yellow Stripe Fashion Trend - Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty - Round of Interviews

Styled by Sanjana Batra, a tank top was teamed with yellow striped cord set from the homegrown label, July Issue was teamed with baubles from Misho, wavy hair, white pumps and subtle makeup of pink lips. Shilpa Shetty Has a Passionate Affair With Pink, This Time It’s a Banarasi Six Yard!

Summertime Yellow Stripe Fashion Trend - Shilpa Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez - Casual Outing

Styled by Chandini Whabi, Jacqueline was snapped wearing a summer dress from Madame with a Dior saddle-bag, strappy flats, futuristic frames, her hair bundled into a hair-tie and subtle glam. Jacqueline Fernandez Has That Hell Yeah, I Am Sassy in a PANTSUIT Vibe Going On!

Summertime Yellow Stripe Fashion Trend - Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Richa Chadha - Closing event of Mumbai Film Festival 2019

Styled by Pranay Jaitley and Shounak Amonkar, it was a baby pink paper silk saree teamed with a yellow striped blouse from the label, Nayantaara. Statement earrings, textured hair, winged eyes, nude pink lips and white pumps completed her look.

Summertime Yellow Stripe Fashion Trend - Richa Chadha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With stripes, you never have to worry about the staples going out of style. Inject some stripes into your wardrobe for the ultimate summertime look. So which of these celebrity looks left you more impressed? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such wardrobe inspirations, straight from the celebrity closets.