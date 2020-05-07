Whoa! Vidyut Jammwal Is Fit, Fearless and Freaking Hot for TMM Magazine This Month!

Vidyut Jammwal for TMM magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's our favourite fact that Vidyut Jammwal is a hot handsome hunk and a fitness junkie! Additionally, he is a martial artist, and stunt performer, best known for his roles in action films. An army brat who learnt the Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu at the age of three, Vidyut has also been a former Gladrags contestant. A former model, Vidyut is currently housed at his farmhouse in Uttarakhand. Making the most of his time by indulging in fitness and mundane household tasks, Vidyut stunned us by turning into a cover boy for the magazine TMM. Flaunting his perfectly chiselled body, Vidyut and his smouldering hot vibe have us going Mooney eyed.

The photoshoot has been lensed by Haider Khan. Here's a closer look at the cover. Commando 3: Vidyut Jammwal’s 5-Minutes Entry Scene from the Film Is Out and It's Impressive

Vidyut Jammwal - Fabulously Fit and Fine

With just a towel casually draped on the waist, Vidyut lounges flaunting those washboard abs and bulging biceps. Sleek long messy hair completes the vibe. Vidyut Jammwal Meets His Inspiration Jackie Chan and of Course, It Was the ‘Best Feeling’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on May 5, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

On the professional front, Vidyut will be seen in Junglee, an action-adventure film directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell and sharing screen space with Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, and Atul Kulkarni. He was seen in Commando 3, an action thriller sequel to Commando: A One Man Army (2013) and Commando 2: The Black Money Trail (2017) sharing screen space with Adah Sharma, and Angira Dhar. Also, Vidyut will be seen in Khuda Haafiz, an upcoming romantic thriller film directed by Faruk Kabir sharing screen space with Shivaleeka Oberoi.