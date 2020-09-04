Supermodel Kendall Jenner is having a great time at the lake. The 24-year-old beauty shared a few stills from her day out with the nature on Instagram and as usual, it's wow. The reality television star posted a set of photos which started with her in a yellow skimpy pale floral bikini posing for a mirror selfie. And just in case, if you have added some extra kilos this lockdown, it's time you check out Kendall's body and get jealous. Along with flaunting her well-maintained physique she also tried her hands on a water sport. Kylie Jenner's Pictures in Her Neon Pink Bikini are Screaming Hotness.

In her Instagram post, the actress gave us a tour of what she did at the vacation. From wearing a bikini, sitting by the blue lake, riding a jet ski to feeling the warmth via a bonfire, the hottie literally gave her Instafam each and every update from her mini getaway. She also treated her fans with a pic where she can be seen lying on a towel in a different two-piece. However, her vacation was not solo as she was with someone mysteries. Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Go Topless For Chanel! Racy Black and White Pics Go Viral on Instagram.

Check Out Kendall Jenner's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram i 💛 lakes A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 3, 2020 at 12:46pm PDT

'I love lakes,' the Keeping Up With The Kardashian actress captioned her post. Kendall enjoys a huge fan following online and currently has 138 million followers on Instagram. Well, after looking at the photos of Kendall, even we feel like going out amid nature and chill. Lucky she though. Stay tuned!

