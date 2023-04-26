National Administrative Professionals Day is an annual observance celebrated on the last Wednesday of April. This year, National Administrative Professionals Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 26. This special day recognizes the work of secretaries, administrative assistants, receptionists, executive assistants, personal assistants, and other administrative support professionals. Administrative Professionals Day is known by several names, like Secretaries Day or Admin Day. It is a day observed yearly in a few countries. In some countries like the US, the day falls within Administrative Professionals Week, the last full week of April. April 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get Full List of Important Dates in the Fourth Month.

In 1952, US Secretary of Commerce Charles Sawyer said that the first observance of National Secretary’s Day would be celebrated on Wednesday during the week of National Secretary’s Week. Later, the celebration was moved back to the last full week of April, and the name of the holiday was changed to Administrative Professional’s Day.

National Administrative Professionals Day 2023 Date

National Administrative Professionals Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 26.

Significance

Administrative Professionals play a vital role in any organization as they handle key responsibilities like handling appointments, dealing with customers, and managing paperwork. National Administrative Professionals Day is established to appreciate their hard work and skills and the efforts they put into their daily work schedule to streamline the process. The special day aims to thank those who work as secretaries, assistants, and other employees who try their best at everything they do for their companies. Typically, administrative professionals are given cards, flowers, chocolates, and lunches for their valuable contribution and support to the organisation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2023 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).