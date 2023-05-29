Every year, Amnesty International Day is marked on May 28. Amnesty International works to promote human rights, raise awareness of their abuses and make efforts to make the world a better place. Amnesty International, also referred to as Amnesty or AI, is an international non-governmental organization focused on human rights, with its headquarters in the United Kingdom. The organization has played a notable role in human rights issues due to its frequent citation in media and by world leaders. Amnesty draws attention to human rights abuses and campaigns for compliance with international laws and standards and is involved in a host of issues ranging from torture, international justice, and armed conflict, among others. As we celebrate Amnesty International Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Amnesty International Reports on Year of War and Protest.

Amnesty International Day 2023 Date

Amnesty International Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 28.

Amnesty International Day History

Amnesty International was founded in London in 1961 by Peter Benenson, who was a lawyer and who had previously been a founding member of the UK law reform organization Justice. He was influenced by his friend Louis Blom-Cooper, who led a political prisoners' campaign. Its original focus was prisoners of conscience, with its remit widening in the 1970s, under the leadership of Seán MacBride and Martin Ennals, to include miscarriages of justice and torture. It works to mobilize public opinion to generate pressure on governments where abuse takes place. Amnesty: Executions Worldwide Increased by 53 Per Cent in 2022, Rose in Iran, Saudi Arabia.

Amnesty International Day Significance

The mission of the organization is to campaign for a world in which every person enjoys all of the human rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international human rights instruments. Amnesty International has offices in over 50 countries and operates in over 150 countries. The organization continues to expand and enforce human rights protections in international law. The organization won the 1977 Nobel Peace Prize for its ‘defence of human dignity against torture’ and the United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights in 1978.

